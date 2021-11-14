Public Servants March Together for Veterans Day Parade
Nothing could stop US veterans and their supporters from braving the elements as well as the pandemic to honor the careers of service men and women. The parade took place as usual on Market Street East. With the November election over, it was an occasion for Philadelphians of all stripes to commemorate our common cause anew.
THE PHILADELPHIA Veterans Day Parade saw the debut of Municipal Court President Judge Patrick Dugan, R, as a commentator of the parade. He was joined in that job by State Deputy Adjutant for Veterans Affairs Gen. Maureen Weigl and channel 6ABC’s Alicia Vitarelli in front of the Independence Hall reviewing stand. Photo courtesy of Dugan’s Facebook page
A BEVY of Miss New Jersey and Miss Pennsylvania beauties get ready to ride in the annual Veterans Day Parade. They are joined by, from L, State Sen. Sharif Street; Congressman Dwight Evans; Brig. Gen. Wilson Stradley; Councilmember David Oh; Maj. Gen. Garrett Yee; and State Rep. Joseph Hohenstein. Photo courtesy of Street’s Facebook page
COUNCILMEMBER David Oh, a veteran, steps out in the annual Philadelphia Veterans Day Parade. He was escorted by Major Andre McCoy, R, and Maj. Gen. Garrett Yee, deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. McCoy is a Philadelphia Veterans commissioner. Photo courtesy of Oh’s Facebook page