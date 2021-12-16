AFL-CIO Celebrates Holidays with Festive Luncheon
Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO kicks off the holiday season every December with a merry noontime affair at a union-friendly hotel in Center City. All who want to stay abreast of the city’s active o0rganized-labor movement make a point of beating Santa to this party.
PHILADELPHIA AFL-CIO President Patrick Eiding welcomes City Commissioner Omar Sabir, L, and Ryan Boyer, newly elected president of the Philly Building Trades, to the AFL-CIO holiday luncheon. Photo by Joe Shay Stivala
THE GANG was all here on Dec. 7, celebrating a successful year for organized labor in Philadelphia. Photo by Michael Cogbill
CATHY SCOTT, 2nd from L, president of District Council 47, is surrounded by her team which includes Mike Bonnetti, retiring business agent; April Gillett, newly-elected business manager of Local 2187; David Wilson, newly-elected business agent; and David Krain, shop steward. Photo by Joe Shay Stivala
KEN WASHINGTON, recording secretary of Philadelphia AFL-CIO, greets members of Local 57 Laborers Union who flank Business Manager Esteban Vera, 3rd from L, and include Business Agents Marcial Gonzales, Robert Shipman and Rahine West, as well as Jimmy Harrity, executive director of Democratic City Committee – and a Local 57 member. Photo by Joe Shay Stivala
AFL-CIO President Patrick Eiding congratulates Hon. Lori Dumas, Commonwealth Court judge-elect, on her now certified victory in the Pennsylvania primary. Mark down 2/22/22 as swearing-in-day for this most-worthy jurist. Photo by Joe Shay Stivala
JOE ASHDALE, R, leader of District Council 21 Painters & Allied Trades, joins State Sen. Christine Tartaglione and Councilmember Derek Green to welcome new State legislator Darisha Parker, R, who succeeded Rosita Youngblood. Photo by Joe Shay Stivala
STATE REPS. Danilo Burgos and Mike Driscoll discuss pending legislation which demands constant rapt attention by our city delegation, due to the rural-dominated legislature. Photo by Joe Shay Stivala
STATE REP. Joe Hohenstein, L, and Councilmember Katherine Gilmore chatted with Philadelphia AFL-CIO chief Pat Eiding. Photo by Tony West
JEFF BROWN, CEO of Shop Rite markets and potential mayoral candidate, discusses the upcoming race. Brown was an avid opponent of the Soda Tax. The Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO will con- sider a mayoral-race endorsement next year . Photo by Joe Shay Stivala
JOINING Laborers’ District Council Business Manager Ryan Boyer – newly named to lead the Building Trades Council as well – were Laborers’ Local 57 members, including Marcial Gonzalez, Jr. and Robert Shipman, Jr. Photo by Tony West
THE HOLIDAY PARTY was decorated with cheer on the top floor of the Sheraton City Center Hotel.