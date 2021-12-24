Irish Team Launches Holiday Birds

The 27 chapters of the Philadelphia Ancient Order of Hibernians once again drove their pickup trucks to the Shamrock Warehouse to again load turkeys and foodstuffs for distribution to needy families. From that point they fanned out across the city, leaving boxes of holiday culinary cheer.
The effort was led by Joe Fox, marketing manager of PhilaPort.
After a hard effort, AOH members gathered at the Fireside Tavern on Oregon Avenue to get a meal and listen to the top Irish band, Bogside Rogues. They were guests of Dan and Michael Sullivan. Municipal Court President Judge Patrick Dugan, 6th from L, who took part in the food distribution (along with a Public Record staffer), joined with AOH 27 leader Christian Sullivan, 3rd from R, to thank to AOH 27 and the Local 542 Operating Engineers Union.for their caring. Photo by Joe Shay Stivala
