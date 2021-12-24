Judge DeLeon ‘Plaques Away’ from Work

Judge James De Leon is retiring, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Judge Jacqui Frazier-Lyde, former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, came by to help take down his plaques. De Leon is retiring after 34 years on the Philadelphia Municipal Court bench and moving on to the next phase of his life – back to practicing law.

Other jurists reaching ages 70 to 75 have expressed an interest in stepping down – opening a door to a sea of candidates filing to run. Photo from De Leon’s Facebook page

