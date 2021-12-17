LGBTQ Judges Celebrate Their Role

December 17, 2021 | Filed under: Latest News,Subject Categories | Posted by:

THE ANNUAL DINNER MEETING of Philly LGBTQ judges was again a success. Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty stopped in to say hello to the group. Photo courtesy of Dan Anders’ Facebook page

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *