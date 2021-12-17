Street Stands with Asians Under Assault

State Sen. Sharif Street took sides with Philadelphia’s Asian American community in a rally outside City Hall to protest racial violence targeting their community. They were responding to an attack on Asian school students by other youths on the Broad Street subway.

