Ward Leader Plays Santa

December 24, 2021 | Filed under: Featured News | Posted by:

Democratic 64th Ward Leader Peter McDermott was Santa in the Mayfair-Holmesburg Thanksgiving Parade. McDermott, an educator, was able to get the glue and whiskers scraped off prior to the start of class. Photo from McDermott’s Facebook page

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *