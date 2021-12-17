Young Erdos Wins for Suicide Prevention

JACKSON ERDOS won it for Philly – and for health!
The son of Judge Mike Erdos, a freshman at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, bested a host of contenders to become American Ninja Warrior Junior Champion.
His proud father took pride in Jackson’s “thriving under pressure . . . dedication, passion and leadership he has given to ninja . . . and pledging a portion of his winnings to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. He wants to use whatever platform he has to raise awareness of mental-health issues and address the suicide epidemic in our community.”