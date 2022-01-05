2021 Saw Passing of Great Men
The New Year brings nostalgic memories of great persons we have lost, not just in Philadelphia but around the world. Some of our local leaders share keepsakes with the greats.
A FEW YEARS AGO on an Honor Flight (to escort WWII, Korean War and Vietnam vets to the memorials), Municipal Court President Judge Patrick Dugan, a leading veteran activist, was greeted by US Sen. Bob Dole, a WWII veteran â€“ severely wounded in Italy while serving with the 10th Mountain Division. Sen. Dole would be at the entrance of the WWII memorial in D.C. on many days to greet his fellow veterans. A great man who was one of those who truly was a part of the greatest generation. Photo courtesy of Duganâ€™s Facebook page
BISHOP DESMOND TUTU, a tireless campaigner for justice in South Africa and Nobel Peace Prize winner, was greeted on Jan. 14, 1986 by former Congressman Chaka Fattah, L, with Congressman Bill Gray. Fattah was then a member of the Temple University Trustees. Photo courtesy of Fattahâ€™s Facebook page