Benjamin Challenges Krajewski in W. Philly Seat

Democratic 51st Ward Leader Greg Benjamin, C, rallied supporters at Cedar Park to launch his primary campaign for State representative, hoping to unseat State Rep. Rick Krajewski.

Benjamin and Krajewski were two of four contestants for the 188th House District, which runs from Penn and Drexel into the Cobbs Creek and Kingsessing neighborhoods of West Philadelphia, in 2020. That year, Krajewski toppled veteran legislator State Rep. Jim Roebuck.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.