Children Had a ‘Grand’ Christmas Time

THE HISTORIC Church of the Advocate in North Central Philadelphia was the scene of a merry holiday party organized by Grands as Parents. Photos by Wendell Douglas

JEAN HACKNEY, C seated, is the longstanding advocate in Philadelphia for the efforts of older citizens to provide essential care for grandchildren when their biological parents are unable to maintain a supportive household.



VOLUNTEERS decked themselves out in cheery Christmas garb to help underprivileged children deck the halls â€“ and enjoy a jolly meal with gifts galore.

