Democratic Women Honor Roe v. Wade

ON THE EVE of the 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, R, stood with Rep. Mary Isaacson, Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania and two Democratic legislative challengers to advocate for womenâ€™s health and reproductive rights.

2022 is expected to host a major battleground in the fall election as statewide Republicans gear up an assault on abortion. If the GOP retains control of the General Assembly while retaking the governorship, they will be able to pass Texas-style abortion prohibitions.

This year, the state GOP is rushing through a proposed constitutional amendment to severely restrict abortion. If passed by voters in two consecutive sessions — and most constitutional amendments win a “yes” vote — then not even a pro-choice governor could veto it. Photo courtesy of Isaacsonâ€™s Facebook page

