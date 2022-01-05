Harris Gathers Yuletide Cheer in Funder
STATE REP. Jordan Harris (D-W. Phila.), C, held a December fundraiser at Chickâ€™s on Washington Avenue. As Democratic Caucus whip in Harrisburg, Harris has extensive contacts in the party and attracted significant well-wishers to his affair, including House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (D-W. Phila.) and City Commission Co-Chair Omar Sabir, who is moving into greater prominence in that body with the departure of Commissioner Al Schmidt. Photos by Wendell Douglas
SHOPRITE OWNER Jeff Brown gives a seasonal hug to McClinton and Harris. In addition to their organizational roles on Capitol Hill, both are alumni of State Sen. Anthony Williamsâ€™ team in Philadelphia. Brown is among those considering a run for the mayoralty in 2023.
STATE REP. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-N. Phila.), R, joined McClinton and Harris at the affair. Kenyatta is giving up his House seat to run for US senator in this spring primary.
HARRIS was also joined by two veterans of another sphere of competition: pugilism. Veteran boxing promoters Dwayne Moment, L, and Rodney Rice were by his side.