Judges on the Move

A farewell party was held in the TÃr Na NÃ³g Irish Bar & Grille to honor the retirement of Judge James Murray Lynn, 2nd from L, after 30 years on the bench. Judge Lynn has long been a sponsor of Irish American social life, cherished by all who attend his traditional St. Patrick’s Day breakfast celebrations at The Plough & The Stars in Old City. Judge Dan Sulman, L; State Rep. Mike Driscoll; and Janice Sulman, Esq., Board of Revision of Taxes member, congratulate him. CÃ©ad mÃle fÃ¡ilte! Photo courtesy of Judge Sulmanâ€™s Facebook page
Judge Craig Levin is congratulated by his wife and children after his swearing-in ceremony. Levin has long service in the law, and strength and energy to apply the law with firmness and caring. Best wishes from the Philadelphia Public Record. Photo courtesy Judge Levinâ€™s page