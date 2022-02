Bartram’s Garden Reaps Big State Money

STATE REP. Jordan Harris joined colleague Joanna McClinton at Bartram’s Garden to present a check for a $2.625 million RACP grant that the two supported.

This funding will go towards building a new ecosystems education center and the world’s first freshwater-mussel hatchery to help improve water quality in local waterways. It constitutes a major investment in a historically invaluable part of Southwest Philly. Photo courtesy of Harris’ Facebook page

