Showing Faith in the Vote

CITY COMMISSION Chair Lisa Deeley was joined by her colleague Seth Bluestein, R; City Council President Darrell Clarke; and Rev. Malcolm T. Byrd, a seasoned activist in both clerical work and City government, currently serving on the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs, beside the statue of civil-rights crusader Octavius Catto.

In the light of Black History Month, they pressed for all Philadelphians to honor the sacrifices of those who fought for the right to vote, by making their voices heard in the spring election. Photo by Wendell Douglas

