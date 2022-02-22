Street Endorses Kinsey

STATE SEN. Sharif Street attended the reelection announcement of State Rep. Stephen Kinsey in Germantown. He lauded the accomplishments and caring of Kinsey, R. Kinsey’s energetic actions in support of his constituents are well-known.

Best wishes and thanks from the Philly Public Record. Photo courtesy of Street’s Facebook page

