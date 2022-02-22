Street Endorses Kinsey

STATE SEN. Sharif Street attended the reelection announcement of State Rep. Stephen Kinsey in Germantown. He lauded the accomplishments and caring of Kinsey, R. Kinsey’s energetic actions in support of his constituents are well-known.
Best wishes and thanks from the Philly Public Record. Photo courtesy of Street’s Facebook page
STATE REP. Jordan Harris joined colleague Joanna McClinton at Bartramâ€™s Garden...
STATE SEN. Sharif Street attended the reelection announcement of State Rep. Step...
CITY COMMISSION Chair Lisa Deeley was joined by her colleague Seth Bluestein, R;...
Democratic 51st Ward Leader Greg Benjamin, C, rallied supporters at Cedar Park t...
ON THE EVE of the 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Councilmember Katherine Gilmo...
The new American Chinese United Association rang in the New Year at their new Am...
A farewell party was held in the TÃr Na NÃ³g Irish Bar & Grille to honor th...
STATE SEN. Vincent Hughes (D-Phila.) and his wife, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph-...
The New Year brings nostalgic memories of great persons we have lost, not just i...
STATE REP. Jordan Harris (D-W. Phila.), C, held a December fundraiser at Chickâ€...