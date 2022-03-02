2 New Judges Celebrate Their Robing

Judges newly elected to Common Pleas and Municipal Courts mark their accession to the bench with a robing ceremony in City Hall, followed by a reception for their friends. The attendees demonstrate the new jurists’ support by legal, political and civic leaders.

CELEBRANTS gathered in the Union League to attend a reception in honor of Judge Wendi Barish’s robing ceremony. The happy group included, from L: Judges Tracey Brandeis-Roman; Robert Dellavella, Esq., Democratic Ward 55 leader; Judge Crystal Powell; Mr. & Mrs. Michael Boyle, Esq., Democratic Ward 5 leader; Barish; and jurists  Deborah Canty; Marissa Brumbaugh; Cateria McCabe and Michael Lambert. Photo by Joe Shay Stivala
JUDGE Carolyn Nichols of Superior Court was a speaker at the Wendi Barish event. She is backed by Barish, 2nd from R, and Judges Daine Gray and Lisette Sheridan-Harris. Photo courtesy of Nichols’ Facebook page
GEORGE TWARDY was sworn in at City Hall Courtroom 653 as a newly elected Municipal Court judge, with Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty as well as Twardy’s family members in witness. Photo by Wendell Douglas
SAM STATEN, JR., business manager of Local 332 Laborers, congratulates Judge Wendi Barish on rising to become a member of the judiciary, a path that began as a childhood dream. Ryan Boyer, leader of the Building Trade, also spoke praise of Judge Barish at the ceremony. Photo by Joe Shay Stivala
A ROW OF appellate-court solons honored George Twardy at his robing ceremony. Twardy’s legal acumen and deportment has won his peers’ respect over several tries for a judgeship. Photo by Wendell Douglas
HAPPY SPIRITS prevailed at the party for Judge Barish with celebrants Judges Daine Gray and Maria McLaughlin; Hon. Jannie Blackwell; Ward Leader Peter Wilson; and Judges Tracy Roman, Deborah Canty, Cateria McCabe and Crystal Powell. Photo by Joe Shay Stivala

