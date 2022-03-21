‘Khalils’ Seek Voters in Stressful Sig Drive

March 21, 2022

Pennsylvania’s newly complicated, shortened, two-stage petition drives for the spring primary have kept all candidates high and low in a state of campaign confusion. The city’s communities have leapt into the breach to provide opportunities for them to meet voters and recruit signatures.

KEVIN MILLER, who performs as “Khalil the Entertainer,” held a bipartisan petition party in Point Breeze that he covered live on his regular streaming show. It is broadcast on 92.1 FM. “Khalil” interviewed another Khalil – Alexandria Khalil, who is running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat.
“Khalil” introduced his audience to Alfe Goodwin, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the 5th Congressional District.

