‘Khalils’ Seek Voters in Stressful Sig Drive

Pennsylvania’s newly complicated, shortened, two-stage petition drives for the spring primary have kept all candidates high and low in a state of campaign confusion. The city’s communities have leapt into the breach to provide opportunities for them to meet voters and recruit signatures.
Judges newly elected to Common Pleas and Municipal Courts mark their accession t...
State Rep. Brian Sims left an enticing hole on the electoral map of Philadelphia...
STATE SEN. John Kane and State Rep. Mary Isaacson met on a cold day to discuss H...
Pennsylvania’s newly complicated, shortened, two-stage petition drives for the...
Hope -- and campaign financing -- springs eternal in a political heart. As Covid...
STATE REP. Jordan Harris joined colleague Joanna McClinton at Bartram’s Garden...
STATE SEN. Sharif Street attended the reelection announcement of State Rep. Step...
CITY COMMISSION Chair Lisa Deeley was joined by her colleague Seth Bluestein, R;...
Democratic 51st Ward Leader Greg Benjamin, C, rallied supporters at Cedar Park t...
ON THE EVE of the 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Councilmember Katherine Gilmo...