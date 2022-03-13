Squilla Summons Celebrants to His Spring Affair

March 13, 2022 | Filed under: Latest News | Posted by:
COUNCILMAN Mark Squilla outlines his proposal for Community Courts during his Spring Festival at Galdo’s Catering. From L, festival sponsors Lou Galdo, Steve Milliken, Jay Agnes and Mark Rago listen intently. Photos by Joe Shay Stivala
THE ANNUAL Squilla Spring Festival marked the start of new post-Covid life with many happy faces again interacting. Councilman Squilla and lovely wife Brigid welcomed Joseph Russo, Esq., Joe Russo, Sr., Councilman Allan Domb and Harold Yaffee. 
COUNCILMAN Mark Squilla congratulated William Braverman, Esq. on his election to the Philadelphia Bar Association Board. He is with Karen Sugerman, noted political consultant. Rumors abound that citizens are urging Braverman to seek a seat as a Common Pleas judge.
SQUILLA, A STRONG advocate of proper development and the arts, get sadvice from Tom 
Devaney of Drexel’s Lindy Institute and Shira Walinsky, acclaimed muralist. 
MICHAEL GIANGIORDANO, 2nd from L, is a candidate for State legislator in the 184th District. Michael was warmly greeted at the Squilla fundraiser by Mike Giordano; consultant Lindsey Perry; Ed Burwin; and consultant Joe Russo. Michael would oppose incumbent State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler in the spring primary.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *