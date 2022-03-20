St. Patrick Arrives in Grand Philly Style

Ready to step out in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on the Sunday preceding were, from L, Jimmy Harrity with Marnie Aument-Loughrey, Councilmember David Oh and State Sen. Sharif Street. Harrity is executive director of Democratic City Committee. Photo courtesy of Harrity’s Facebook Page
Judges newly elected to Common Pleas and Municipal Courts mark their accession t...
State Rep. Brian Sims left an enticing hole on the electoral map of Philadelphia...
STATE SEN. John Kane and State Rep. Mary Isaacson met on a cold day to discuss H...
Pennsylvania’s newly complicated, shortened, two-stage petition drives for the...
Hope -- and campaign financing -- springs eternal in a political heart. As Covid...
STATE REP. Jordan Harris joined colleague Joanna McClinton at Bartram’s Garden...
STATE SEN. Sharif Street attended the reelection announcement of State Rep. Step...
CITY COMMISSION Chair Lisa Deeley was joined by her colleague Seth Bluestein, R;...
Democratic 51st Ward Leader Greg Benjamin, C, rallied supporters at Cedar Park t...
ON THE EVE of the 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Councilmember Katherine Gilmo...