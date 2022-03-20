St. Patrick Arrives in Grand Philly Style

March 20, 2022

Ready to step out in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on the Sunday preceding were, from L, Jimmy Harrity with Marnie Aument-Loughrey, Councilmember David Oh and State Sen. Sharif Street. Harrity is executive director of Democratic City Committee. Photo courtesy of Harrity’s Facebook Page

LATER, in another Philadelphia tradition, Judge Jimmy Lynn held his traditional St. Patrick’s Day morning celebration on Wednesday, the day itself. Music and dancing got the day off to a lively start.
JUDGE LYNN’S lavish is in the “full Irish style at The Plough & the Stars restaurant in Old City. Some hearty revelers took the liberty of sampling a Guinness or an Irish whisky along with their coffee. It’s a must-be-seen event for politicos along ordinary Hibernians.
WARD LEADER Matt Wolfe, L, thanked Judge Jimmy Lynn for bringing back his commemoration of all that’s green in city life. The judge donates all proceeds from the breakfast to St. Francis de Sales Church & School in West Philadelphia, where Wolfe is a parishioner.

