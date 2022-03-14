Supporters Turn out for “Doc’s” Retirement
Loyal veterans of Philadelphia’s organized labor and political scenes gathered at a VIP get-together at Laborers’ District Council to honor former Building Trades Council head John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty as he cedes his offices. This warm-up preceded a larger fundraiser for Dougherty’s chronically ill wife at nearby Vie restaurant.
CONSULTANT Tommy St. Hill and his wife Jetta Satterwaite stood by IBEW leader John Dougherty at his “retirement party.” Photos by Wendell Douglas
SUPERMARKET owner Jeff Brown pitched in for Doc’s benefit with political veteran Dave Shadding. Brown is exploring a run for mayor next year.
FROM L, City Commissioner Omar Sabir joined Malik Staten and Robert Poulson at the VIP party for John Dougherty’s ailing wife, held at Laborers’ District Council HQ.
SOUTH PHILLY lawyer Vince DeFino gave John Dougherty a handshake, wishing his wife well.
JODY DELLA BARBA, Girard Estates civic leader who organizes the Columbus Day Parade, showed up in support of Dougherty.
FORMER State Rep. Bill Keller, L, a staunch union man, chatted with AFL-CIO leader Pat Eiding.
SAVVY consultant and lobbyist Dan Muroff discussed the rapidly evolving political scene in Philadelphia with John Dougherty.
PROMINENT contractor Tyrone Baker and his lovely wife Patricia stepped forward in an act of charity.
FORMER Sheriff Barb Deeley connected with her old friend City Commissioner Omar Sabir.
OLD FRIENDS reuniting to brave the future – Pat Delany wished John Dougherty well.
FROM L, Ward Leaders Willie Jordan and Keith Harris linked up with Tabb Bishop and City Commissioner Omar Sabir.
FROM L, Mike Sullivan and consultant Ozzie Myers showed their solidarity with Johnny Doc.
WARD LEADERS Willie Jordan and Jannie Blackwell paid their respects to the Dougherty family as it faces hard challenges.