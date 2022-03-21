Waxman Wins Krasner’s Nod in 182nd Dist. Race

March 21, 2022

State Rep. Brian Sims left an enticing hole on the electoral map of Philadelphia when he vacated his seat to pursue the nomination for lieutenant governor. This educated district has been a lodestone for political ambitions for a decade.

Center City’s 182nd Legislative District race saw an important boost for one candidate, Ben Waxman, at a fundraiser at The Goat in Rittenhouse Square.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY Larry Krasner, L, who coasted to reelection last year, endorsed Waxman, a seasoned political media consultant who has sought this seat before. Krasner has strong support among the progressive community.
THREE ON Waxman’s cheering squad are, from L, veteran labor organizer John Meyerson, policy consultant Sharon Ward and City Council aide Joe Grace.

