April Birthdays Around Dem-Town

April was a month of celebrations for Democratic leaders in Philadelphia, among them City Committee Chairman Bob Brady and State Sen. Sharif Street.


DEMOCRATIC PARTY Chairman Robert Brady was feted to birthday celebrations on his “Born Day” in Democratic City Committee headquarters. Several of the staff presented the second event which was joined by Louie – the City’s first vote-canvassing rescue dog. Seen with the Chairman and Louie are, from L, Joseph Russo, consultant; Lonnie Richardson; Bo Amen; Anna Brown; and Jimmy Harrity, executive director. Not shown were John Brady, deputy executive director, and Bill Dolbow, Ward 35 leader. Photo by Joe Shay Stivala  
STATE SEN. Sharif Street was feted to a grand birthday party courtesy of his family in the Laborers’ District Council Hall. A large gathering was on hand and could not be prevented 
from recognition of Street’s caring and concern for Pennsylvanians. Above, he got special thanks from his wife April Scott Street. Members of the Mayor’s Commission on Afro-Caribe Affairs in attendance were Hon. Jannie Blackwell, chairperson, and Dr. Stanley Straughter. Photo courtesy of April Scott’s Facebook page

