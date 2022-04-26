Is 2nd Time the Charm for Alvarez?

Center City’s 188th Legislative District, a focal point for educated progressive voters, is engaged in a fierce four-way tussle to pick up the seat of State Rep. Brian Sims, who declined to seek reelection in order to pursue the lieutenant governor’s office instead. The district includes neighborhoods that are hotbeds of LGBTQ communities.

Deja Lynn Alvarez (C rear), one of four candidates in this race, held a fundraiser at 1518 Grill on Sansom Street. Alvarez was the first transgender candidate to seek an at-large Council seat in 2019 and has worked on many issues with diverse political agents since.

Will her name recognition and enthusiasm push her into the lead in May? This race will likely be determined by just a plurality.

