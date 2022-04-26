Progressives, Party Stalwarts Duel in W. Philly

In two adjacent districts alongside Market Street, West Philly Democrats are engaged in a tussle over philosophy, team loyalties and turf.

THE 10TH LEGISLATIVE District, transferred to boost Philadelphia’s delegation after redistricting, has no natural leader. Running from Logan Square west to portions of Cobbs Creek and Mill Creek, independent-minded State Rep. Amen Brown was thrown into it but is unknown in much of it. Progressives rallied around Cass Green, C, a community organizer, welcomed strong backing from District Attorney Larry Krasner and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier at a fundraiser at Gojjo. Sajda Blackwell, a member of a redoubtable political clan, is also seeking this seat.
THE 188TH LEGISLATIVE District, ranging from Drexel University to 58th Street, long held by veteran lawmaker Jim Roebuck, was wrested from him in a four-way race by State Rep. Rick Krajewski in 2020, thanks to a rising tide of progressive activism spearheaded by Reclaim Philadelphia. On the same night as Green’s funder, the 27th Ward Democrats, chaired by Carol Jenkins, held a public meeting at Rosenberger Hall.
THE EVENT introduced Krajewski and his new challenger, community developer James Wright, a supporter of Jannie Blackwell’s 46th Ward leadership. Fifty citizens from across the district turned out to size up the contest.

