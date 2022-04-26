South Philly Rebels Hobnob in Primary Race

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA Business Association held a primary-election gathering at the Waterfall Room. The long-established group of community leaders held a bipartisan forum for candidate with a South Philly hook and an eye for South Philly voters.

In South Philadelphia, as in other parts of the city, a new generation of ideological progressives has shaken the power of its settled commercial class. In districts recently won by young progressives, some of the established generation have not conceded their political voice to the newcomers. Photos by Wendell Douglas

ALL EYES that night were on challengers to State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler (D-S. Philadelphia), a progressive who won her seat in a revolt against traditional City Committee stalwarts. Michael Giangiordano, Jr. (C ), here introduced by attorney Vince DeFino with SPBA President Russell Shoemaker, is opposing her in the May 17 primary.

MARJILYN MURRAY, who is unopposed in the Republican primary, will tackle the Democratic candidate in the November election.

CLOSE HOBNOBBING is the order of the day at a primary campaign stop. Here, from L, Michael Giangiordano II chatted political action with Fred Druding, Jr. and Mark Rago, Jr.

