South Philly Rebels Hobnob in Primary Race

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA Business Association held a primary-election gathering at the Waterfall Room. The long-established group of community leaders held a bipartisan forum for candidate with a South Philly hook and an eye for South Philly voters.
In South Philadelphia, as in other parts of the city, a new generation of ideological progressives has shaken the power of its settled commercial class. In districts recently won by young progressives, some of the established generation have not conceded their political voice to the newcomers. Photos by Wendell Douglas